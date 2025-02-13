Ratu Filise focuses on fitness

[File Photo]

Fitness is a major area the Ratu Filise 7s side is currently preparing for the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s in Suva next month.

Head coach Etika Tovilevu says they had a disappointing outing at the Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka last month.

As it’s the biggest 7s tournament in the country, Tovilevu says they are hoping to rectify all their weakness before the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

“From the Coral Coast our main weakness was the fitness, our fitness level was not up to par, so now that’s something we want to improve on. Our main focus is on fitness, once fitness is okay, then we’ll look to other areas we need to improve on.”

Tovilevu adds tournaments like the Nehevia and Nawaka will test his players before the Marist 7s.

The Marist 7s will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva from March 20th to the 22nd.