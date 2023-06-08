Raiwalui to name 46 players in RWC extended squad

[File Photo]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui will name his 46-member extended squad soon to prepare for the Rugby World Cup in France.

Our Flying Fijians will start their World Cup prep in Fiji on July 1st.

Fiji Rugby Union Administrator Simione Valenitabua says Raiwalui will reveal the squad this evening.

Article continues after advertisement



Simon Raiwalui. [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Valenitabua says the extended squad will also prepare for the Pacific Nations Cup in Fiji, Samoa and Japan.

The Flying Fijians host Tonga in the PNC before playing away against Samoa and Japan.