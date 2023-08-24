QVS aims for 24th Deans title

Queen Victoria School is determined to take the Vodafone Super Deans title back to Matavatucou for the 24th time in the competition’s history.

The school has a rich history of success in school rugby and the current Under-18 team is highly motivated to maintain it.

Principal Ratu Timoci Vosailagi says they will not underestimate opponents, Natabua High School, which he adds put up a robust performance to oust favorites Marist Brothers High School in the semi-final last week.

Article continues after advertisement

Vosailagi says that come what may, officials continue to remind their players to play a clean and hard game.

‘To be very disciplined on the ground, to play within the rules of the game, and to give their very best and enjoy at the same time because most of the players will be donning the Victorian jersey for the last time.’

Vosailagi adds the players want to leave Vulinitu on a high note and winning the trophy they last won in 2019 is a must.

QVS will face Natabua in the Under-18 final at 5.35 pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch all the Dean matches LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.