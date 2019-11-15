Pumas captain axed from role after 'atrocities' tweeted in 2011 resurface

Pablo Matera has been sacked as Pumas captain after allegedly racist comments he made in 2011 resurfaced on social media this week.

The comments reportedly related to Bolivian and black people. Matera has since closed his Twitter account.

The 27-year-old flanker led the Pumas to an historic 25-15 victory over the All Blacks in Sydney last month but they were soundly beaten 38-0 in Newcastle on Saturday night.

It’s been a tough week for the former captain who has already issued another apology after coming under fire from their own fans for not paying tribute to the great Diego Maradona.