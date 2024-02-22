Promising year for Kadavu

Kadavu rugby captain Samuela Nagatalevu believes it’s a promising year for them.

The team aims to make a strong statement this season and maintain their position in the competition for a few years while also strategizing to progress even further in the future.

Nagatalevu says the Vodafone Vanua Cup holds great significance as it marks their first appearance representing the new union in a competition.

‘This is a whole new level of competition for us this year. We are giving it a go this year so we know the structure of playing in these games.’

He adds that the ‘Vanua o Kadavu’ has entrusted them, acknowledging their commitment to play their hearts out on the field on their behalf.

Kadavu will face Navosa in their inaugural match in this competition at Vatureba Park in Navosa on Saturday at 3pm.