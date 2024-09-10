Promising pathways for young rugby talents

Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union Vice President Savenaca Muamua has praised the introduction of new pathways for young rugby players after the Deans Trophy competition.

Muamua noted that, in the past, there was uncertainty about how players could progress from high school rugby to the next level.

This year, a structured pathway through Future Rugby Union is giving elite players the chance to continue their rugby careers straight from secondary school.

“In the past few years, after the Deans, the question was where do we progress towards? This year, we are very grateful that after the Deans Trophy, there is a pathway that has been there provided by Future Rugby Union, where our players are elite players progressing to from secondary school.”

The Fiji Schoolboys under 18 extended squad will march into camp tomorrow.

The team will then be trimmed down on Saturday to prepare for the Australian schoolboys.