Potential changes in Origin II

[Source: Queensland Maroons/Facebook]

Changes are expected to be made in the starting line-up for the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues in State of Origin Game ll.

Both sides have been forced into changes due to injury, so the line-ups will look vastly different from those in Game One.

The Maroons will see the return of Cowboys star Jeremiah Nanai after missing the series opener due to suspension.

Article continues after advertisement

At the same time, Titans big man Moeaki Fotuaika will make his first appearance since 2021.

Nanai has been named to start with Reuben Cotter on the bench.

Ben Hunt will start at hooker with Harry Grant coming off the bench.

On the other hand, the Blues have confirmed that Cameron Murray and Liam Martin are good to go in a huge boost for the side.

Both have been named to come off the bench but Martin could move into the run-on side for Hudson Young.

Game two will kick off tonight at 10.05 and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.