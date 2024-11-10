Police win makes 150th celebration more special

The Police Blues after winning the Sukuna Bowl rugby title

The Shop N Save Police Blues have fulfilled their promise of retaining their Ratu Sukuna Bowl title, making the Fiji Police Force’s 150th anniversary celebration extra special.

Police defeated Army 20-19 in a thrilling showdown yesterday.

Captain James Brown made this promise after they also clinched the Escott Shield title against the Navy last month.

Police Blues Captain James Brown [left] after the win

Brown states that their third consecutive win is not only for the families but also for those who have held the fort in the organization, their families who have shown unwavering support, and the die-hard fans.

“If it wasn’t for the heart to play for this organization, the police team, and the police family, I think we wouldn’t have been able to maintain through because of that honor and heart that we have for this jersey, and we ended up holding them (Army Rugby) off in those dying stages.”

He adds that their victory is all through God’s guidance and protection in the lead-up to the week-long competition that concluded yesterday.

The Police concluded the week-long competition with victories in Cricket, Soccer, Boxing, Volleyball, and Development.