Police White through to Cup quarterfinals

One of the favourites to take out the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s title, Police White has made it to the quarterfinals after beating Blue Diamond 21-0.

The Blue Diamond side is made up of players from the Police Special Response Unit.

Waisea Nacuqu and Livai Ikanikoda combined well for Police White.

Nacuqu scored a double in the match and Ikanikoda added another.

Another team that has booked their quarterfinal spot is Uluinakau following their 12-5 win over Dominion Brothers.Army Green to play Tabadamu in elimination two.