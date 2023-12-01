Police retain Sukuna Bowl trophy

Police have retained the Vodafone Fiji Sukuna Bowl Challenge, after securing an 11-all draw with Army this afternoon.

The men from Delainabua led 8-3 at halftime before the Blues stormed back in the second half.

As holders of the coveted tanoa, Police needed a win or a draw and did just enough to take the Sukuna Bowl back to Nasova.

Article continues after advertisement

38-year-old fly half and former national 7s rep Apisalome Waqatabu put Police into the early lead with a successful penalty.

Army winger, Onisimo Nawalu scored the first try of the match in the corner after a smart run from the scrum from their number 8 Qaranivalu to take the scores to 5-3.

Nawalu added a penalty goal as Army extended their lead to 8-3 into the halftime break.

Police came out rejuvenated in the second spell and scored a try to winger Jone Tukumoi, who dotted down in the corner to level the scores at 8-all.

A scrum infringement by Army allowed Police fullback Jack Volavola to break the deadlock with a successful penalty kick, as the Blues led 11-8.

Army then levelled the scores again through fly half Sanaila Daliga at 11-all and the scores remained until the fulltime whistle.