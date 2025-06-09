Police ready to defend title

Police are preparing with confidence as they look to defend their Sukuna Bowl crown in Labasa next month.

The annual clash between the Police and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces is one of Fiji’s most anticipated sporting rivalries, and as defending champions, the men in blue are determined to hold on to the prestigious trophy.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Aporosa Lutunauga, says the underdog tag has never deterred his side, and this year will be no different.

“While we are coming in as always with the underdog tag, to say that we are not aiming to retain the trophy would be a straight-out lie. The trophy will remain here in Nasova. Commander, to you and your troops, we accept excellence, and we look forward to another great week of sporting rivalry between our two institutions.”

Lutunauga added that this year’s venue in the North will bring added excitement and significance, as Labasa hosts the clash for the first time in years.

He believes the occasion will deliver a memorable new chapter in the proud Ratu Sukuna Bowl legacy.

A total of 15 sports will be contested this year, and the main rugby and soccer matches are going to be played at Subrail Park in Labasa for the first time on November 20th and 21st.

