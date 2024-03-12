Playing Drua on home soil is daunting: Rova

Crusaders’ speedster Jone Rova

Crusaders’ speedster Jone Rova says playing on Fijian soil is a daunting but also enjoyable experience.

The 22-year-old came on as a replacement in the second half for the Crusaders in their 20-10 defeat to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua at Churchill Park last week and says the excitement of stepping onto the field was something he had never experienced before.

“It was pretty tough, especially as it was a close game already when I jumped in. I was just trying to focus on my job and what I had to do. But the crowd definitely had a different energy with them which was what we expected.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Vusaratu villager of Natewa, Cakaudrove says he now understands why most teams find it a daunting experience to play the Fijian Drua on their home turf.

Rova says he now looks forward to making the Crusaders’ starting line-up for their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash against competition leaders, the Hurricanes on Friday at 6:05pm.

Meanwhile the Fijian Drua will face the Chiefs on Saturday at 6:30 pm and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.