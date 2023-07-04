Players enjoying Welagi hospitality

Fiji Water Flying Fijians prop Eroni Mawi is thankful they’re trying something different.

When asked about staying together at the Welagi village hall, Mawi says it’s a great idea.

The former Lelean Memorial School student adds they stay in different rooms at hotels but this reminds him of their early rugby days.

“It’s the first time for the Flying Fijians to be camping like this. It takes us back to when we were playing club rugby but it’s really good, keeps us humble and takes us back to the roots.”

There’s been a lot of discussions on social media about the player’s accommodation.

However, head coach Simon Raiwalui says they can’t control social media.

“It’s good for them, we’re reconnecting to where we came from. Social media, we can’t really win, if we stay in hotels, people complain, we stay in the village, people still complain so this is what’s best for the team, reconnecting with who we are and who we’re playing for.”

Today the side will have a 3pm session at the Holy Cross College ground.