Orange card and extended sin bin as World Rugby confirm 10 trial rules

The World Rugby has approved new trial rules with a new orange card and increased time in the sin bin feature.

The sport’s governing bodies have given the green light for law amendments limiting contact in scrums, the number of players in a maul, and the duration of rucks to help reduce the risk of possible transmission of COVID-19.

This has left national unions to decide whether to adopt the amendments at elite or community level depending on the prevalence of the virus in their territory and the advice from government and public health authorities.

There is evidence of resistance from New Zealand.

World Rugby is also pushing to remove choke tackles and for players to tackle opponents lower because of the reduced transmission rate compared to upright tackling. Sin-bins will increase by five minutes to 15.