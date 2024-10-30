One change for Bulikula

[Source: NRL]

Fiji Bulikula head coach, Joe Rabele, has made just one change to his side that’ll play in the Women’s Pacific Bowl final against Fetu Samoa this weekend and also serves as a 2026 Rugby League World Cup qualifier.

Prop, Aliti Namoce who started against the Cook Islands last week is out of the match day squad.

She has been replaced by Sereana Maragi.

Skipper Talei Holmes will again start at lock in the number 18 jersey while Asenaca Diranuve is the 18th player.

Meanwhile, Samoa coach, Jamie Soward, has named the same 17 players who got the job done against Tonga for the important World Cup play-off match against Fiji.

Evania Pelite who topped the metre count with 122 in her last game returns at fullback, while captain Annetta-Claudia Nuuausala will lead the side from prop.

The Bulikula play Samoa at 4:35 pm on Saturday.

You can watch the game live on FBC Sports.