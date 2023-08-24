Oceania Combine HPU ends on a high

The Oceania Combine high-performance program ended on a high today at Albert Park in Suva.

Oceania Women’s Rugby Combine narrowly lost to Fijiana 12- 10 in a scrimmage session.

The scrimmage session provided valuable insights to the Super W coaches with six Oceania Women’s Rugby Combine players to earn scholarships for the Brumbies, Western Force, and Rebels next year.

Oceania Rugby General Manager Frank Puletua says today’s performance by the players against Fijiana shows how much they learned in a short time.

“Impressive seeing the fruition of a lot of hard work from the girls over the last few days. We’ve had the benefit of a lot of good people from World Rugby and across the game to come and assist the girls, putting them through some stringent programs over the last few weeks.”

Puletua says all of the players have been assessed equitably as they prepare to announce the six scholarship recipients.

The team is coached by Greg Williams, assisted by former Fiji 7s Olympic-winning coach Gareth Baber.