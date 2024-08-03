New rugby laws to be trialed

The Fiji Rugby Union will be trialing out some new rugby laws and will be making some law changes to add an extra layer of intrigue in the upcoming Pacific Nations Cup.

In a statement, the FRU states that this promises to be an exciting new format.

This year’s tournament, organized by World Rugby in partnership with the six participating unions – Canada, Fiji, Japan, Samoa, Tonga, and the USA – aims to elevate global rugby competitiveness ahead of the expanded Men’s Rugby World Cup in 2027.

Pool A features Fiji, Samoa, and Tonga, while Pool B comprises Japan, the USA, and Canada.

Each team will play two matches, one of which will be a home game, during a three-week pool stage running from August 23rd to September 7th.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Water Flying Fijians will be facing Samoa first on the 23rd of this month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 6pm.