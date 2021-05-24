New opportunity every week for Drua

Every week is a brand new experience for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua according to Head Coach, Mick Byrne.

Byrne says the players have been watching Super Rugby for a number of years now, but each week there’s a new opportunity.

The Drua Coach adds execution and exits were two areas they tried to fine tune this week.

Byrne believes the side wants to get out there tomorrow, and show the fans in Wellington, New Zealand what they can do.

“They’re excited and massively excited by the opportunity I think it’s a matter of us just staying focused on the opportunities that we have and be able to execute it against a good Hurricanes team.”

The Drua takes on the Hurricanes tomorrow at 3:35pm and you can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.