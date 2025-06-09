Central Police team debut new jerseys for Commissioner’s Cup

[Photo Credit: Life Insurance Corporation of India - Fiji Operations]

The Central and Headquarters Police Rugby Team will defend their Commissioner’s Cup title this afternoon when they face off against the Northern Division.

The team will be wearing brand-new jerseys to bolster their confidence before the big match, thanks to a generous sponsorship from the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI).

LICI’s General Manager, Mr. Pradeep Shenoy, expressed his excitement to support the team, highlighting rugby’s deep roots in Fiji and its role in fostering discipline, teamwork, and resilience.

Divisional Police Commander Central, Superintendent of Police Ruci Nasemira, thanked LICI for the support and confidently pledged that the team will give their all to retain the prestigious trophy.

Fans can expect a fierce showdown as the Central and HQ Police squad aims to prove why they remain the reigning champions of Fiji’s police rugby competition.

