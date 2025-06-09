New CEO confident in Drua, finds no fault in setup

[Source:Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Fijian Drua CEO Jeff Miller believes the franchise has laid one of the strongest foundations in the professional game and says the club is well placed to rebound after an underwhelming 2025 Shop N Save Supermarket Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

Miller, who arrived in Fiji six weeks ago and completed a week-long induction, says his early exposure to the organisation has reinforced his belief in the Drua’s long-term vision.

With decades of experience across Australian rugby, including senior roles with Rugby Australia and the Queensland Reds as a chairman, CEO and coach — Miller says the Drua’s infrastructure and operating standards compare favourably with elite programs across the region.

“Look, the one thing I can say, I did come to Fiji about six weeks ago, which gave me a week of induction. And I’ve got to say, I’ve been associated with rugby in Australia through RA. I’ve been the chairman of the Queens and Reds. I’ve been a CEO and a coach there as well. And I could not fault what the team has done in its first four years.”

He pointed to the franchise’s world-class training facilities and its deep engagement with the Fijian community as defining strengths that set the Drua apart in just four seasons of existence.

While conceding that last year’s on-field results did not meet expectations, Miller remains confident the lessons taken from the campaign will drive improved performances in the season ahead.

He says the combination of strong systems, clear identity and nationwide support has convinced him the Drua are building something sustainable and that the next phase of the club’s growth will be reflected in results.

Meanwhile, the Drua are gearing up for the new season, with pre-season matches against the Chiefs in New Zealand on the 30th of this month, before taking on the Skipper Select team on February 6 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

They start the season at Churchill Park in Lautoka on the 14th of next month against Moana Pasifika.

