Nawaqatanitawase named Rookie of the Year

Mark Nawaqanitawase.

The Rugby League Players Association has announced Mark Nawaqanitawase as the Players’ Rookie of the Year for the 2025 season.

Nawaqanitawase, who finished as the NRL’s leading try scorer with 24 tries, received the prestigious award during the 100% Footy broadcast on Channel Nine, the RLPA’s presenting partner for the Players’ Awards.

This accolade caps off a remarkable debut season for the Sydney Roosters’ winger, who was voted Rookie of the Year by his fellow players, edging out a competitive field that included his right-side teammate Robert Toia.

