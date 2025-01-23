Nawaka 7s a hub for talent

Producing players for national rugby teams has been one of the main purposes of the Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s.

Tournament director Maleli Ranawai says their event has always produced players who have gone to represent Fiji or stamp their mark on the international scene.

He adds every year their Player of the Tournament is often considered for national selection.

Article continues after advertisement

Ranawai says the tournament acts as a pathway for grassroots players with hopes of wearing the white jersey.

While signing their sponsorship agreement with Paradise Beverage in Suva, he adds all their accomplishment wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for their sponsors.

This will be the 38th edition of the Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s, and will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on March 14th and 15th.