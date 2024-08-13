Natabua ready now more than ever

The same side that won the Weetbix Raluve Championship for the under-18 grade in 2022, will be featuring again in this weekend’s semi-finals at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

According to head coach Inoke Vucago, the side that won the under-18 grade two years ago, were made up of year nine and year 10 students who are now senior players in the current team.

Vucago said since 2022, the side has been fielding the same team to the tournament every year.

Since most of the players are in their final year of high school, they are looking to exit with a bang.

“In 2022, when we won it, most of the girls were just in year nine, year 10 and they were playing in the under-18. So now they are the senior girls, they have gone through the system.”

The two semi-finals for the under-18 grade will see Natabua take on Niusawa Methodist High School while ACS will be going up against Bucalevu Secondary School.