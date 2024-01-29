Narawa to be fit for Chiefs opener

[Source: NewsHub]

Fiji-born Chiefs winger Emoni Narawa is expected to be fully fit in time for the opening round of the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Narawa is recovering from a back problem, which forced his withdrawal from the All Blacks Rugby World Cup squad last year.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan has quelled fears of a back-three injury crisis, with first-choice winger Etene Nanai-Seturo and fullback Shaun Stevenson also recovering from injuries.

He says all three players have been taking a very limited part in training, but are expected to be fully fit for the Chiefs opening match against defending champions the Crusaders on February 23rd, in a rematch of last year’s final.

The Chiefs will have their final pre-season hit out against the Blues on February 16th.

The Blues begin their Super Rugby Pacific campaign on February 24th, when they host the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Auckland.