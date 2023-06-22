Narawa, Sowakula to start for Chiefs in final

Pita Gus Sowakula (Right),Emoni Narawa

Fiji-born Emoni Narawa and Pita Gus Sowakula will start for the Chiefs in the final of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific final.

Sowakula who came off the bench in the semi-final against Brumbies is the only change for the Chiefs this week, forcing his way into the starting line-up.

Both Sowakula and Narawa will be on All Blacks duties following the final.

Narawa is set to earn his first All Blacks cap while Sowakula was named in the All Blacks XV squad.

The Chiefs will face the Crusaders in the final on Saturday at 7.05 pm.