Nalaga dreams of Flying Fijians call-up

18-year-old Waqa Nalaga

A dream to wear the Flying Fijians jersey made 18-year-old Waqa Nalaga turn his back on club rugby in New Zealand.

The rookie Swire Shipping Fijian Drua center says his pathway to realizing his dream has taken a bit longer than expected but he is looking to stamp his mark this year in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Nalaga says he is counting down the days to making his debut appearance in the competition, becoming the second in his family to do so, after elder brother and former Flying Fijian winger Napolioni, who featured for the Western Force in 2012.

“I’m really grateful that the Drua vuvale has given me the opportunity to be part of them. Preparation has been pretty good. The boys are looking sharp and I am 100% sure the boys are ready for this season.”

Nalaga says the competition for the midfield position is stiff with the likes of veterans Iosefo Masi, Apisalome Vota and Michael Naitokani in the mix.

The Drua will travel to Canberra this week to face the Brumbies in a pre-season match on Saturday.

They will face the Blues in their opening match of the Super Rugby Pacific season on February 24th in Auckland.