Naitasiri U20 downs Suva at Naluwai

The Naitasiri Under-20s held their nerve at home to defeat Suva 19-7 in a gripping round eight Skipper Cup encounter at Naluwai this afternoon.

The Highlanders made a blistering start, powering to a 14-0 lead by halftime with strong forward play and relentless pressure.

Suva fought back after the break, scoring to narrow the gap, but handling errors and Naitasiri’s resilient defense kept them from closing in further.

The result underlined Naitasiri’s strength on home turf, as the young Highlanders proved too tough for a determined Suva outfit.

