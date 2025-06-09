Naitasiri set for final challenge at Naluwai

The stage is set in the highlands as Naitasiri defends the Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy for the last time this season against traditional rivals Suva at Naluwai ground this afternoon.

For the Highlanders, today is more than just another defence; it’s about protecting their fortress and closing out their 2025 campaign with the prized silverware still in their grasp.

What adds spice to this showdown is the calibre of players on display.

Naitasiri has the firepower of their Drua stars Jone Naqiri, Kavaia Tagivetaua, John Muller, Motikai Murray, and Breyton Legge, along with the experience of former French international Virimi Vakatawa.

But Suva’s depth and physicality make them a dangerous challenger.

The Naitasiri side will be led by captain Jone Naqiri at hooker, with Kavaia Tagivetaua and John Muller in the front row.

Marika Natau partners Michael Ferei in the locks, while the loose forwards feature Peceli Rokotuivatu, Veniasi Vosawal,e and Motikai Murray at number eight.

In the halves, Napolioni Batimala starts at scrum-half with Senijiale Qiokata at fly-half.

Viliame Kanatabua and Virimi Vakatawa form the midfield combination, while Sakaraia Soqonakalou and Ilaisa Bete take the wings.

At fullback is Etonia Rokotuisawa.

On the bench, Naitasiri will rely on Seremaia Komailevuka, Asivorosi Tora, Breyton Legge, Maciu Vakacabeqoli, Saula Qiolevu, Kaminieli Lutumailagi, Wise Bower, and Vatilila Vosawale to provide impact.

With pride, histor,y and the Farebrother Trophy at stake, all roads lead to Naluwai for what promises to be a gripping finale.

