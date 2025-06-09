Naitasiri defends Farebrother at home

Naitasiri dug deep in front of a packed Naluwai crowd this afternoon, defeating Suva 27-25 to successfully defend the prestigious Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy.

The Highlanders have now secured five straight defenses this season, underlining their authority as the dominant force in the challenge series.

Suva showed no signs of intimidation despite the electric atmosphere, pushing the holders to the limit.

The visitors led 11-7 at halftime and looked poised to snatch an upset, but Naitasiri’s second-half surge kept them ahead in a pulsating contest.

A late Suva try set up a nail-biting finish, but Naitasiri capitalized on a crucial penalty to close out the match and preserve their reign as trophy holders.

Meanwhile, next week is the final round of the ordinary season before the knockouts.

