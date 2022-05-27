Naitasiri celebrate Fijiana Drua players

Players from the Fijiana Drua team are today being hosted for a small celebration by the Naitasiri Province.

Member of the Organizing committee Pita Sauturaga says the celebration today is to show the great appreciation the people of Naitasiri have for the historic and splendid performance by the Fijiana Drua in the Super W Competition.

Fiji Rugby Union Development Manager Sale Sorovaki acknowledged the province of Naitasiri and its Rugby Union for hosting the players.

Sorovaki highlighted that the achievement accomplished by the Fijiana Drua can be attributed to the hard work put in by the players and coaching staff.

Players who were present at the celebration include, Joma Rubuti

Jioana Sauto, Bitila Tawake, Sereima Leweniqila, Merewalesi Fuga, Rusila Tamoi, Mela Matanatabu, Roela Radiniyavuni, Temalesi Sigarara and Litiana Lewadrau.