Naisewa confident in team

Fijiana XV captain Karalaini Naisewa is confident her team is ready for the challenges ahead, with a mix of experienced players and fresh faces in the squad.

The inclusion of new talent has brought excitement and anticipation to the group, as they prepare to don the iconic white jumper.

Naisewa believes the energy and enthusiasm of the newcomers will be vital in driving the team forward.

“We are confident they will bring a new energy and new vibes to the team.”

With the new additions, she is optimistic about the squad’s potential to perform at their best.

The Fijiana XV side will face Scotland in the first match of the tour on the 15th of this month.