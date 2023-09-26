Nadroga expects physical Nadi outfit

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Nadi is the final team to challenge Nadroga for the prestigious Inkk Farebrother Trophy.

Nadroga survived the last three matches the latest a 15-all draw with Suva on Saturday.

The Stallions had to dig deep and fight back to level the scores, keeping the coveted trophy for another week.

Captain and veteran Ratunaisa Navuma says it will be the same story of physicality this weekend when they face Nadi.

“We have a lot of new players getting used to the intensity of the Farebrother but we managed to pull three in the last three games. Nadi is an experienced team, posing a lot of threats throughout the field so we have to be ready for them.”

Navuma says it’s no secret that Nadi is a tough team to beat but they will make sure that the Farebrother stays in Nadroga for another season.

The square off on Saturday at 3pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can watch it on FBC Sports.