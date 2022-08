Skipper Cup winning Coach Ilai Derenalagi has joined the Fijiana 7s coaching panel.

The Nadi mentor will assist the team for its World Cup campaign.

Coach Saiasi Fuli says Derenalagi adds depth to his coaching team and will help in skill development

Fuli says Derenalagi will be back with Nadi when the Skipper season starts.

The World Cup kicks off next month at Cape Town in South Africa.