Muntz relishing Super Rugby dream

Caleb Muntz.

If asked about the possibility of playing in Super Rugby last year, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fly-half Caleb Muntz would probably laugh at the question.

But like many youngsters in the team, the Drua gave Muntz the opportunity to fulfill one of his rugby goals and to play against some of the best in the rugby circuit.

Muntz says playing in Super Rugby was something he thought would take a while to reach.

“If you spoke to me last year, asking me if I want to play Super Rugby, I’d probably say there’s no chance but it was pretty special to run out against teams that I have been watching for the last 10-15 years.”

The 23-year-old plays a fundamental role and says he is open to learning all he can to improve his performance.

“Kicking, passing, decision making, re-directing everyone. I kinda understand that my role is really important in the team, it’s what allows the team to function and seeing how players in my position in other teams do it, it motivated me and shown me what it takes.”

Muntz says his most memorable moment in Super Rugby so far is the Drau’s first match against the Waratahs at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta, Sydney.

He first appeared for Fiji in 2019 as part of the Fiji Under-20.

In the same year, he was selected to play for the Fijian Drua and Fijian Latui followed by the Flying Fijians against the Barbarians at Twickenham.