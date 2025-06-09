Mo’unga commits to Crusaders return in 2027

Richie Mo’unga will return to Canterbury in 2026 and the Crusaders in 2027 after signing an 18-month deal with New Zealand Rugby, but the star first five says his comeback wasn’t a foregone conclusion.

Mo’unga says he considered other Super Rugby Pacific options, including Moana Pasifika, saying in another word, it would have been a cool story.

However, a Crusaders reunion gave him the best shot at another World Cup run.

He says he couldn’t realistically see himself playing for any other franchise. Mo’unga explained his short-term contract gives him flexibility after the 2027 World Cup saying, it allows him to do what he feels like doing at that time whatever’s best for him and his family.

Now, at 31-years-old, and three seasons into his Japan stint with Toshiba Brave Lupus, Mo’unga says he’s in top shape.

Aside from a broken hand last year, he’s been injury-free and feeling really fit.

