Moses Armstrong-Ravula eyes big return in U20 colours

Moses Armstrong-Ravula

Fiji U20 rugby rep Moses Armstrong-Ravula is back in the national squad and says he’s excited to represent his country once again.

This time, it will be in front of a home crowd.

The younger brother of Fijian Drua flyhalf Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Moses, missed the Super Rugby Pacific U20 tournament earlier this year, but says returning for the Oceania U20 Championship has always been the goal.

“It’s good to come back. I was waiting all year. I moved to Brizzy and was waiting to come back. See all the boys again from last year. Come back and experience the culture and the daily lifestyle.”

Now based in Brisbane, Armstrong-Ravula is adjusting to life in a new city, and dealing with personal matters has made it hard to commit earlier in the season.

But the chance to represent Fiji on home soil was a powerful motivation.

He also reflected on the influence of his older brother, who followed a similar pathway from Fiji U20s into the professional ranks. While proud to follow in Isaiah’s footsteps, Moses says he’s focused on staying grounded and making the most of each opportunity.

Armstrong-Ravula currently plays in the Queensland Premier Cup and hopes to use that experience to help the Fiji U20s deliver a strong showing at the Oceania Championship.

