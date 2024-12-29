Momo out to prove critics wrong

Epeli Momo

One of the most criticized Fijian Drua players this season, Epeli Momo, has forgotten the past and looks forward to bring out the best in him.

Momo says he has heard and read what was said and written about him especially on social media but he was not moved by it.

The Nadroga man adds he’s thankful that he has a very supportive wife who stands by him every time.

Whenever some fans criticized the Drua winger, he says that he doesn’t dwell on it because that’s normal and he’s not the first player to go through it.

Speaking to FBC Sports Momo says he has forgiven his critics and will continue to work hard to prove his worth.

The former Fiji under 20 rep who also featured for French Pro D2 side Montauban says those that criticized him should come and experience what players go through on a daily basis.

The Drua will host the Brumbies on February 15 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva for their 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific opener.