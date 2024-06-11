Milo joins FRU Vuvale

The Fiji Rugby Union has penned a three-year deal with Milo at Albert Park this morning.

FRU chair, Peter Mazey expressed his happiness stating that this partnership will enhance the sport especially with the Fiji Water Flying Fijians gearing up for their upcoming test match.

Mazey says that this is only the start of many great happenings between the two bodies.

“I’m really excited about this partnership. Everything about this partnership is amazing.”

He says with this support they will be able to achieve many things in the future, both for local and international tournaments.