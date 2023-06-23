McMillan calls on fans to bring the noise

[Source: Chiefs/Twitter]

With confirmation that tomorrow’s Super Rugby Pacific final in Hamilton is a sellout, Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan calls on home fans to bring the noise.

Organizers confirmed on Wednesday, this year’s final will be played in front of a sold out crowd at Waikato Stadium with the Chiefs managing to hold on to home advantage after grinding out hard-fought wins in the quarter-finals and semis.

The last time the Chiefs was successful on home soil was in 2013 and McMillan hopes, with the crowds help, they can replicate those scenes this weekend against the Crusaders.

He says the team will need the fans turning up in their colors, loud and proud, making sure the opposition understands that they’re a long way away from home.

The Chiefs battle the Crusaders tomorrow at 7.05pm.

You can watch the delayed coverage of the match tomorrow at 10pm on the FBC Sports HD Channel.