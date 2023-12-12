Masi grateful for unexpected journey

Iosefo Masi [File Photo]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua outside back Iosefo Masi is excited for the upcoming Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Having participated in the Rugby World Cup, Masi and his fellow Drua players have gained valuable experience that will contribute to their future in the sport.

Masi says he did not expect reaching this level in rugby, as he initially aspired to excel in the 7s code.

Nevertheless, the Taveuni lad says he is blessed to be where he is today.

The team’s preparations for the upcoming season have been progressing smoothly, and Masi eagerly anticipates starting the season on a positive note.

The Drua’s first match will be against the Blues on Saturday, February 24th.