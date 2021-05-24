Home

Masi and Sadrugu to join Cowboys

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 20, 2021 6:10 pm
Taniela Sadrugu and Iosefo Masi

Fiji 7s Olympic gold-medalist Iosefo Masi and national squad member Taniela Sadrugu are set to join the North Queensland Toyota Cowboys for the 2022 NRL season.

The Cowboys confirmed this in an article on their website saying, the two join the Cowboys on Train and Replacement contracts.

Masi and Sadrugu will join the Cowboys for pre-season in November and will train full-time alongside the NRL squad for the duration of the 2022 season.

Article continues after advertisement

Following the pre-season, both players will be allocated to one of the Cowboys’ three feeder clubs in the Queensland Cup but will remain training alongside North Queensland’s NRL squad mid-week.

Masi starred for Fiji in their gold medal campaign at the Tokyo Olympics in July, scoring a try in their opening pool match against Japan and set-up the first try in the final against New Zealand.

The Cowboys says the 23-year-old shapes as a versatile outside back in his transition to rugby league and will spend time training at wing, centre, and fullback.

Sadrugu has played the majority of his rugby career as a flanker and will be trained as a forward upon joining the Cowboys.

[Source: Cowboys.com.au]

