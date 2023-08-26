Marist crowned Deans U14 champion

Marist Brothers High School has been crowned the Vodafone Super Deans Under-14 champion.

The Kaunikuila boys defeated rivals Suva Grammar School 13-0 in the final this morning at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

Marist with better playing structure and ferocious defence, contained the Lions in every aspect of the game.

Their support play was also commendable giving way for the two tries scored.

Lanky lock Ratu Timoci Ratoki was awarded the first try after pouncing on a loose ball by Suva Grammar.

The Marist defence was tested in the last few minutes of the first spell with Grammar relentlessly attacking, searching to equalize.

But the Flagstaff-based school remained firm, guarding their try line well to keep the scores 5-0 at the break.

Things didn’t quite go Grammar’s way in the second spell as Marist continued to dominate possession.

The possession was well executed from a lineout set-piece that saw fullback Kalaveti Drauna score their second try.

The Marist supporters made sure the players felt their presence as both young and old cheered on their young gladiators.

Marist sealed the win with a successful penalty a minute away from full-time.