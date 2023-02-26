Maqala scores in Bayonne’s big win

Sireli Maqala.
Fiji 7s Olympic Games gold-medalists Sireli Maqala continues to shine in France scoring in Bayonne’s Top 14 win over Castres.
Maqala scored their third try in the 41-10 win against Castres that had the likes of Leone Nakarawa, Filipo Nakosi, Vilimoni Botitu and Adea Cocagi.
Looking at other matches, Vinaya Habosi’s Racing 92 were hammed 11-45 by Temo Mayanavanua and Lyon.
Habosi, Kitione Kamikamica, Inia Tabuavou and Peniami Narisia were in the starting 15 for Racing 92.
Masivesi Dakuwaqa and Montpellier went down 17-27 to Stade Francais, La Rochelle defeated Brive 32-16, Bordeau thrashed Perpignan 43-7 and Toulouse beat Pau 34-10.
