Malolo raises serious questions over finals gate takings

The Malolo Rugby Union, reigning Skipper Cup champions, has raised concerns about the handling of gate revenue from this year’s quarterfinals, semifinals and grand final. The union is calling for greater transparency from the Fiji Sports Council and the Fiji Rugby Union.

FBC Sports has contacted both organisations for comments and is awaiting a response.

In a statement, Malolo said figures released by the Fiji Sports Council do not match their own estimates of crowd numbers at the 2025 Skipper Cup final. The council reported an attendance of about 11,000, with tickets priced at 20 dollars. Malolo said this should have resulted in revenue of about 220,000 dollars. However, the council declared total takings of just over 59,000 dollars. Malolo said no breakdown of ticket categories, sales or deductions was provided.

Article continues after advertisement

Malolo also said that both finalists were entitled to a share of the takings. The union stated that the amounts received did not reflect the attendance figure reported. Malolo pointed to deductions made from Naitasiri Seniors, which received 4,612.60 dollars but had 1,383.78 dollars withheld and redirected to the Naitasiri Under 20 team. The union said this raised further questions about how deductions were determined.

According to Malolo, figures from the semifinals also appeared inconsistent. The union said that more than 9,000 spectators attended the match, yet the Fiji Sports Council reported takings of just over 56,000 dollars. Malolo questioned how the final, which they said had a larger crowd, resulted in only slightly more revenue.

The union said that players at domestic elite level deserve better support. Malolo added that a photograph shared online by a Vatukoula official appeared to show how cash was handled inside a ticket booth. The union said this strengthened its concerns about match day operations. FBC Sports has not independently verified the image.

Malolo also said that its 20,000 dollar prize money was reduced to just over 16,000 dollars due to compliance fines. The union stated that it accepted the deductions but noted that the team is still rebuilding and did not expect to win the title this year.

The union further claimed that the team received only 120 dollars for meal allowances after the grand final. Malolo said this was paid through M PAiSA and that they were told to use it to purchase one kilogram of kava. FBC Sports has not independently verified this account.

Malolo ended its statement by calling for stronger governance, clearer accountability and higher administrative standards in the sport.

FBC Sports is awaiting responses from both the Fiji Rugby Union and the Fiji Sports Council.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.