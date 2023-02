Inoke Male [left] has been announced as the new Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua head coach.

Former Flying Fijians mentor Inoke Male has been announced as the new Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua head coach.

The Fiji Rugby Union made the announcement this afternoon.

Male takes over from Senirusi Seruvakula who won the Super W with the Fijiana Drua last year.

His contract is for three years.