Lomani leads Drua's Super Rugby ambitions

Frank Lomani

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua co-captain Frank Lomani is leading from the front as his team prepares to make waves in the 2025 Shop and Save Super Rugby season.

The team has been working hard in pre-season, determined to prove their place among the competition’s elite.

With experienced players like Peni Ravai, Mesake Doge, and Mesulame Dolokoto setting the standard, Lomani believes the Drua’s culture of leadership will inspire the squad’s younger players.

“These are the boys that are leading the way. They are leading from the front. So, when the development boys are coming up, they can see the good example that these boys are setting.”



Lomani, ranked among the top half-backs in Super Rugby, remains focused on improving his game and helping the team achieve its goals.

Taking on the co-captaincy role, he emphasized that the Drua’s ultimate ambition remains clear and that is to show the world what they are capable of.

The co-captain stressed their commitment to showcasing their potential on the global stage, aiming to challenge the competition’s best and make history by winning the Super Rugby title.

The Fijian Drua will kick off their 2025 season against the Brumbies at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on the 15th of this month and the match will air live on FBC Sports.