Local players may miss All Blacks tests

The current COVID-19 restrictions in the country will be a major hurdle for local players to make the Flying Fijians squad against the All Blacks.

Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed today the venues for the two test matches against the three time world champions in July but at the moment it’s highly likely the squad will be made up of overseas based players.

FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor, says there are a few things to be considered.

“We have local players who were part of the Autumn Nations Cup under consideration but their inclusion will be determined by the restrictions in place and whether flights are available”.

Naitasiri lock Chris Minimbi, fly-half Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Nadroga prop Jone Koroiduadua, Namosi halfback Peni Matawalu, Manueli Ratuniyarawa, Tevita Ikanivere, Samuela Tawake and Simione Kuruvoli are the local players that were part of the Autumn Nations Cup squad six months ago.

O’Connor adds safety is paramount at the moment for local players.

“The quicker we control the virus, the quicker there are some relaxation in restrictions so we can get our local players back into the gym if the opportunity arises”.

Local players have had no game time for a month now as the last Skipper Cup round was on April 17th.

Flying Fijians Coach Vern Cotter says they have been looking at the overseas and also local players.

He says they’re trying to get them back in time for quarantine and training so they can prepare properly for the first game.

Cotter says there’s a great challenge in-front of them and everybody needs to lift the standard and be at their best.

He adds players who will be joining from Europe need to be aware that this is no small challenge but it’s a massive one.

Cotter is expected to announce his extended squad for the two test matches next month.

The Flying Fijians takes on the All Blacks in Dunedin and Hamilton on July 10th and 17th.