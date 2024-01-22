Leawere and Bai to help coach Fijiana Drua

[ Source : Fijian Drua / Facebook ]

The Fiji Rugby Union and Fijian Drua have named former Flying Fijians players Kele Leawere and Seremai Bai as coaches for the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s team.

Leawere will serve as the Senior Assistant Coach for both Drua Women and Vodafone Fijiana 15s teams, while Seremaia Bai will take on the role of Assistant Coach for the Drua Women.

The skilled pair, with a combined total of 78 Flying Fijians caps, bring extensive international playing and coaching expertise to their roles assisting Head Coach Mosese Rauluni.

Former Flying Fijians Captain Leawere has coaching experience at both provincial and national levels after his successful playing career.

He is familiar with his new role, having served as a Fijiana 15s assistant coach in 2016 for the Oceania World Cup Qualifiers and as Assistant Coach of the Drua Women last season.

Former national flyhalf Seremaia Bai most recently served as an Assistant Coach for the Flying Fijians at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.