Learning as we go: Byrne

Following their goal of a double win in front of their home crowd, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach believes this is a “learn as we go” journey.

Mick Byrne is pleased with the performance of the players, who, despite being under pressure, came out on top in their Shop N Save Super Rugby clash against the Rebels on Saturday.

He adds they will need to do a little more work in the coming weeks and train harder during their downtime.

“Over the last couple of weeks we were a bit slow on the blocks and we know we can go 80 and we know we can play but we just needed a start. I’m just really proud of the way every single player came out to start the game and we got points on the board. It was more the performance we did, the way we did, the way we started was really pleasing.”

Despite a couple of disappointing losses, Byrne believes they can still make it to the quarter-finals.

The Fijian Drua will play Brumbies next Friday and you can watch the match live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.