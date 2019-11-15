Lautoka edges Yasawa in Skipper Cup thriller

Lautoka had to come from behind to register its first win in the Skipper Cup competition beating the Yasawa Marlins 14-12 today.

Replacement Maika Tuinasavusavu was the man of the match scoring the last try as they edged their rivals. Yasawa had led throughout the game.

The match was a bit scrappy in the first few minutes of the first half, however, prop Sailosi Sekitoga crossed over for Yasawa as they led 5-nil.

Minutes before halftime, 7s rep and Yasawa fullback Napolioni Ratu increased the Marlins lead with a try of his own.

In the second half, Lautoka started off strong and was rewarded with a try to fullback Nasiasi Moala. Yasawa had a chance to increase its lead a few minutes later with a penalty however Napoloni Ratu missed the kick

The Maroons than mounted an attack and pressured Yasawa for at least five minutes but could not break through the solid defence.

With a few minutes remaining both sides were reduced to 14 men. The match ended 14-12 in favour of Lautoka.

Yasawa also had the services of former 7s captain Kalioni Nasoko and 7s player Waisea Nacuqu.

Nadi will host Suva tomorrow at 3pm and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports.